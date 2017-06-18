आपका शहर Close

चाणक्य नीति: इन 4 लोगों के बीच न आएं कभी, होगी परेशानी

विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 03:14 PM IST
acharya chanakya says anyone should never interfere these 4 type of people

आचार्य चाणक्य ने हमें अपने जीवन मंत्र के जरिए कई नीतियां बताई हैं, जिनसे मुनष्य का जीवन सुखी और श्रेष्ठ बनता है।चाणक्य नीति में कहा गया है कि चार खास तरह के लोगों के बीच में हमें नही आना चाहिए। यदि हम चाणक्य की नीति का पालन अपने जीवन में करते है तो भविष्य में आने वाली कई तरह की परेशानियों से बच सकते हैं। 

