चाणक्य नीति: इन 4 लोगों के बीच न आएं कभी, होगी परेशानी
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 03:14 PM IST
आचार्य
चाणक्य
ने हमें अपने जीवन मंत्र के जरिए कई नीतियां बताई हैं, जिनसे मुनष्य का जीवन सुखी और श्रेष्ठ बनता है।
चाणक्य
नीति में कहा गया है कि चार खास तरह के लोगों के बीच में हमें नही आना चाहिए। यदि हम
चाणक्य
की नीति का पालन अपने जीवन में करते है तो भविष्य में आने वाली कई तरह की परेशानियों से बच सकते हैं।
