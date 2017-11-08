Download App
भैरव अष्टमी पर ऐसे करें पूजा, इन उपायों से दूर हो जाएंगे सारे डर और पाप

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:03 AM IST
worship on kaal bhairav ​​ashtami will be removed all fear

10 नवंबर, शुक्रवार को भगवान शिव के अवतार माने जाने वाले कालभैरव भगवान की जयंती है। अगहन महीने की कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी को भगवान शिव के अंश कालभैरव की उत्पत्ति हुई थी। शिव पुराण में कहा है कि भैरव शंकर के ही रूप हैं और इनकी पूजा से घर में नकारत्मक ऊर्जा, जादू-टोने, भूत-प्रेत आदि का भय नहीं रहता। 

