...जब चूल्हे की जलती लकड़ी से हुई भगवान शिव की पिटाई, हुआ ये अंजाम
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 01:06 PM IST
बात कुछ 1360 ई. के आस-पास की है। उन दिनों बिहार के विस्फी गांव में एक कवि हुआ करते थे। कवि का नाम विद्यापति था। कवि होने के साथ-साथ विद्यापति
भगवान शिव
के अनन्य भक्त भी थे। इनकी भक्ति और रचनाओं से प्रसन्न होकर
भगवान शिव
को इनके घर नौकर बनकर रहने की इच्छा हुई।
भगवान शिव
एक दिन एक जाहिल गंवार का वेष बनाकर विद्यापति के घर आ गये। विद्यापति को
शिव जी
ने अपना नाम उगना बताया। विद्यापति की आर्थिक स्थिति अच्छी नहीं थी अतः उन्होंने उगना को नौकरी पर रखने से मना कर दिया। लेकिन
शिव जी
मानने वाले कहां थे।
