नरक जाने से बचाती है यह चतुर्दशी, ये है वजह

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ‌ड‌‌िज‌िटल, नई द‌िल्ली

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:21 AM IST
भगवान श‌िव को महाकाल यानी कालों का भी काल कहा जाता है। इसल‌िए भगवान श‌िव के भक्तों को यमराज भी दंड देने से घबराते हैं। शास्‍त्रों में बताया गया है क‌ि जो श‌िव भक्त माघ मास के कृष्‍ण पक्ष की चतुर्दशी को भगवान श‌िव के ल‌िए व्रत और पूजा करते हैं उन्हें नरक जाने से मुक्त‌ि म‌िल जाती है। क्योंक‌ि यह चतुर्दशी भगवान शिव को अत्यंत प्रिय है। शास्त्रों में इसका कारण यह बताया गया है कि, इसी दिन हिमालय ने अपनी पुत्री पार्वती की शादी का प्रस्ताव भगवान शिव के पास भेजा था, यानी इसी दिन भगवान शिव का विवाह तय हुआ था।

