बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नरक जाने से बचाती है यह चतुर्दशी, ये है वजह
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Religion
›
narak nivaran chaturdashi vrat shiv vivaah
{"_id":"588980524f1c1b476fcf4f82","slug":"narak-nivaran-chaturdashi-vrat-shiv-vivaah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0936\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:21 AM IST
भगवान शिव को महाकाल यानी कालों का भी काल कहा जाता है। इसलिए भगवान शिव के भक्तों को यमराज भी दंड देने से घबराते हैं। शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि जो शिव भक्त माघ मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्दशी को भगवान शिव के लिए व्रत और पूजा करते हैं उन्हें नरक जाने से मुक्ति मिल जाती है। क्योंकि यह चतुर्दशी भगवान शिव को अत्यंत प्रिय है। शास्त्रों में इसका कारण यह बताया गया है कि, इसी दिन हिमालय ने अपनी पुत्री पार्वती की शादी का प्रस्ताव भगवान शिव के पास भेजा था, यानी इसी दिन भगवान शिव का विवाह तय हुआ था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588483b74f1c1bc77cf00134","slug":"vrat-katha-sathtila-ekadashi-23-january-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u092e\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0924\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 6 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"588980524f1c1b476fcf4f82","slug":"narak-nivaran-chaturdashi-vrat-shiv-vivaah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0936\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"58830c684f1c1bfa7aeff3af","slug":"remedy-ten-tips-for-money-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u200c\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0927\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 10 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0928\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58072a3c4f1c1b1030702fcc","slug":"shiv-parvati-marriage-in-triyugi-narayan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0935-\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 20 अक्टूबर 2016
+ {"_id":"57cd6dcd4f1c1bb030318015","slug":"rishi-panchmi-vrat-katha-in-bhavishya-puran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u0909\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924, \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"57970b674f1c1b327d21e536","slug":"sawan-somvar-shiv-puja-in-puran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u200c\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
{"_id":"578f6d084f1c1b1a7fc4bf23","slug":"shiv-pujan-in-sawan-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u200c\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 10 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top