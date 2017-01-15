आपका शहर Close

जब बुरे सपने आएं तो अशुभ फल से बचने के ल‌िए करें ये काम

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 04:03 PM IST
narad puran bad dream remedy

सपने ब‌िन बुलाए आंखों में आकर तैरने लगते हैं। कभी अच्छे सपने आकर मन में उत्साह और खुशी भर देते हैं क्योंक‌ि हमें लगने लगता है क‌ि कुछ अच्छा होने वाला है। लेक‌िन सपने हमेशा सुखद ही नहीं होते कुछ सपने डरवाने और बुरे भी होते हैं। इन सपनों के आने से मन में अजीबो गरीब डर पैदा होने लगते हैं। शास्‍त्रों में बताया गया है क‌ि सपनों से डरने की बजाय इनका कुछ आसान उपाय कर लेना चाह‌िए इससे सपनों का अशुभ प्रभाव खत्म हो जाता है।

