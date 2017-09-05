Download App
teachersday teachersday

Ganesh Visarjan 2017: आज वापस कैलाश लौटेंगे भगवान गणेश, ऐसे करें विसर्जन

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:25 PM IST
lord ganesh return kailash today on the occasion of ganesh visarjan

विघ्नहर्ता भगवान गणेश जी 11 दिनों तक पृथ्वी पर अपने भक्तों के बीच रहने के बाद आज यानि अनंत चतुर्दशी के दिन वापस कैलाश पर्वत चले जाएंगे। 25 अगस्त से गणेश चतुर्थी के दिन से शुरू हुआ गणेश उत्सव  5 सितंबर को समाप्त हो रहा है। इस बार पंचक लगने पर गणेश विसर्जन हो रहा है। गणेश विसर्जन पर शुभ मुहूर्त  में पूजा पाठ  करना विशेष फलदायी होता है।


