बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इसलिए नवविवाहित दूल्हा दुल्हन के लिए लोहड़ी होती है खास
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Religion
›
lohri importance for newly married couple
{"_id":"58786bee4f1c1b577fbaafc2","slug":"lohri-importance-for-newly-married-couple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0935\u0935\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0924 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 11:50 AM IST
लोहड़ के त्योहार पर सभी लोगों में उत्साह देखने लायक होता है लेकिन जिनकी नई-नई शादी हुई होती है उनके लिए यह त्योहार कुछ खास ही होता है। इस मौके दूल्हा-दुल्हन खूब सज धज कर लोहड़ी की पवित्र अग्नि के सामने फेरे लेते हैं और नाचते गाते हैं। इस परंपरा को लोग वर्षों से निभाते चले आए हैं लेकिन बहुत कम लोग ही जानते होंगे कि इसकी वजह क्या है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58732de34f1c1b6529ba8805","slug":"9-inauspicious-thing-for-money-according-to-narad-puran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0928 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"5875ba574f1c1b0c50ba8751","slug":"five-good-luck-sign-for-everyone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"58786bee4f1c1b577fbaafc2","slug":"lohri-importance-for-newly-married-couple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0935\u0935\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0924 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"58776ad34f1c1b7c58ba9530","slug":"lohri-festival-myths-and-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u091c\u0915, \u092e\u0942\u0902\u0917\u092b\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0935\u0930\u200c\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u200c\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"587715da4f1c1b7940ba83e3","slug":"makar-sankranti-effects-on-your-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"587614864f1c1be165baa1d0","slug":"importance-of-til-and-khichdi-in-makar-sankranti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u200c\u093f\u091a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
{"_id":"5874bada4f1c1be165ba94ff","slug":"makar-sankranti-2017-on-saturday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0936\u0928\u200c\u093f \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top