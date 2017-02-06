बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भूत पिशाच की योनी से मुक्ति दिलाती है माघ मास की यह एकादशी
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:13 PM IST
पुराणों में माघ महीना को बड़ा ही पुण्यदायी कहा गया है। इस महीने में स्नान, दान, व्रत का फल अन्य महीनों से अधिक बताया गया है। इस महीने में शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी का महत्व तो ऐसा है जिसका जिक्र करते हुए पद्म पुराण में बताया गया है कि जो व्यक्ति श्रद्धा पूर्वक इस व्रत को करता है उसे मृत्यु के बाद भूत-प्रेत नहीं बनना पड़ता है। इस एकादशी की कथा और महत्व के बारे में पुराणों में जो बातें कही गई हैं आप जानेंगे तो आप भी यह व्रत करेंगे। अगर आप व्रत नहीं कर पाते तो कुछ नियमों का पालन करके पुण्य के भागी बन सकते हैं।
