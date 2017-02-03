बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मृत्यु के समय पास हों ये पांच चीजे तो यमदूत नर्क नहीं ले जाते
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 03:38 PM IST
मृत्यु जीवन का सबसे बड़ा सत्य और इससे कोई बच भी नहीं सकता। लेकिन सवाल फिर भी है उठता है कि आखिर मृत्यु के बाद क्या। शास्त्रों और पुराणों में जो बातें बतायी गई हैं उनके अनुसार मृत्यु के बाद जीव की मुख्य रूप से दो गति होती है चाहे तो वह अपने सद्कर्मों से स्वर्ग जाता है या बुरे कर्मों का फल भोगने नर्क। स्वर्ग और नर्क की अवधारणा में नर्क को बड़ा ही दुखदायी और कष्टकारी माना गया है और शरीर में विराजमान आत्मा नर्क के नाम से ही कांपती है जबकि स्वर्ग और मोक्ष की कल्पना मात्र से आत्मा प्रसन्न हो जाती हैं। इसलिए आत्मा को नर्क जाने से बचाने के लिए पुराणों में कई उपाय बताए गए हैं जिनमें ये 5 आसान उपाय हर कोई आजमा सकता है।
