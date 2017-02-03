आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

मृत्यु के समय पास हों ये पांच चीजे तो यमदूत नर्क नहीं ले जाते

+बाद में पढ़ें

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 03:38 PM IST
five things protect from going hell

मृत्यु जीवन का सबसे बड़ा सत्य और इससे कोई बच भी नहीं सकता। लेक‌िन सवाल फ‌िर भी है उठता है क‌ि आख‌िर मृत्यु के बाद क्या। शास्‍त्रों और पुराणों में जो बातें बतायी गई हैं उनके अनुसार मृत्यु के बाद जीव की मुख्य रूप से दो गत‌ि होती है चाहे तो वह अपने सद्कर्मों से स्वर्ग जाता है या बुरे कर्मों का फल भोगने नर्क। स्वर्ग और नर्क की अवधारणा में नर्क को बड़ा ही दुखदायी और कष्टकारी माना गया है और शरीर में व‌िराजमान आत्मा नर्क के नाम से ही कांपती है जबक‌ि स्वर्ग और मोक्ष की कल्पना मात्र से आत्मा प्रसन्न हो जाती हैं। इसल‌िए आत्मा को नर्क जाने से बचाने के ल‌िए पुराणों में कई उपाय बताए गए हैं ज‌िनमें ये 5 आसान उपाय हर कोई आजमा सकता है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

life and death death in mythology

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Viewed

मृत्यु के समय पास हों ये पांच चीजे तो यमदूत नर्क नहीं ले जाते

five things protect from going hell
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

देख‌िए अब कैसा द‌िखता है वह स्‍थान जहां देवी सरस्वती पहली बार प्रकट हुई थी

basantpanchmi story about saraswati devi
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

देवी देवताओं के इन मार्डन रूप को देखकर आप जरूर लाईक और शेयर करेंगे

like and share god and goddess modern picture
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

इन गल‌त‌ियों के कारण म‌िलता है सीधा नर्क में स्‍थान, जाने अनजाने आप तो नहीं कर रहे

which karma people may go nark
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मृत्यु के समय कष्ट से बचना है तो जवानी में न करें ये 7 काम

dont do this 7 thing in young age for happy end
  • गुरुवार, 17 नवंबर 2016
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top