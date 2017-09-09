Download App
kavya kavya

गया के अलावा इन जगहों पर भी किया जाता है पितरों को तर्पण, मिलता है विशेष पुण्य

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 11:27 AM IST
during shradha paksha or Pitru Paksha pray these places to the ancestors

हिन्दू पंचांग के अनुसार आश्विन माह पितरों को समर्पित होता है हिन्दू धर्म में पितरों का विशेष महत्व होता है। श्राद्ध के दौरान हम अपने पूर्वजो का आशीर्वाद पाने के लिए 16 दिनों तक श्राद्ध आदि कर्म करते है। हमारे देश में श्राद्ध ,पिण्डदान और तर्पण करने के लिए कई तीर्थ स्थान है। 

पढ़ें- पितृपक्ष के दौरान करें ये 4 उपाय, दूर होंगे आपके सारे दुर्भाग्य

Your Story has been saved!