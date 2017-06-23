शनि अमावस्या के दिन करें ये उपाय, दूर होंगी आपकी सारी परेशानियां
किसी भी मनुष्य की कुंडली में अगर शनि की साढ़ेसाती और ढैया होती है तो उसे कई तरह की समस्याओं से जुझना पड़ता है। 21 जून से शनि वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं और 24 जून यानि कल शनि अमावस्या है। ऐसे में शनिदेव और हनुमानजी को प्रसन्न करने को आपके पास अनुकूल समय है। इन उपायों को करने से आप की मनोकामना जरुरी पूरी होगी।
