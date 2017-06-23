आपका शहर Close

शनि अमावस्या के दिन करें ये उपाय, दूर होंगी आपकी सारी परेशानियां

amarujala.com-presented by:विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 10:23 AM IST
do these things on shani amavasya on 24 june

किसी भी मनुष्य की कुंडली में अगर शनि की साढ़ेसाती और ढैया होती है तो उसे कई तरह की समस्याओं से जुझना पड़ता है। 21 जून से शनि वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं और 24 जून यानि कल  शनि अमावस्या है। ऐसे में शनिदेव और हनुमानजी को प्रसन्न करने को आपके पास अनुकूल समय है। इन उपायों को करने से आप की मनोकामना जरुरी पूरी होगी।

