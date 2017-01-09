बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नारद पुराण के अनुसार इन 9 बातों से मनुष्य को दुख और गरीबी का सामना करना पड़ता है
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Religion
›
9 inauspicious thing for money according to narad puran
{"_id":"58732de34f1c1b6529ba8805","slug":"9-inauspicious-thing-for-money-according-to-narad-puran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0928 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:21 PM IST
भगवान विष्णु के परम भक्त और पूरी सृष्टि में धर्म, ज्ञान और सूचना का आदान-प्रदान करने वाले नारद मुनि ने अपने पुराण नारद पुराण में मनुष्यों के लिए ऐसे 9 कर्मों और आदतों का जिक्र किया है जिनसे मनुष्य निश्चित ही दुख को प्राप्त करता है और उसे आर्थिक परेशानियों से भी गुजरना पड़ता है। यह नौ चीजें ऐसी हैं जो न सिर्फ इस लोक में बल्कि परलोक जाने पर भी मनुष्य को कष्ट देती हैं। इसलिए इन 9 बातों से दूर रहना चाहिए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5871f1354f1c1b1929ba7dfe","slug":"story-and-importance-of-putrada-ekadashi-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u093e\u0926\u0936\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"586c6d614f1c1b0052159c5e","slug":"9-inauspicious-thing-according-to-narad-puran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 9 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e 1 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"5848f4294f1c1b9b19449897","slug":"why-bride-give-milk-to-groom-on-wedding-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0927 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
शुक्रवार, 9 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"586c6d614f1c1b0052159c5e","slug":"9-inauspicious-thing-according-to-narad-puran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 9 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e 1 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"58620f1c4f1c1b7675eeb844","slug":"why-nude-bathing-is-sin-according-to-puran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0928\u200c\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"585374384f1c1b676f64c764","slug":"why-sex-is-important-for-moksha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u200c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0935 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0906\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Yog-Dhyan","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917-\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","slug":"yoga"}}
शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"85a9d6158bbbce695731ad107a615283","slug":"narad-story-in-puran","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0923\u0941 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top