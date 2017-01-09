आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

नारद पुराण के अनुसार इन 9 बातों से मनुष्य को दुख और गरीबी का सामना करना पड़ता है

+बाद में पढ़ें

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:21 PM IST
9 inauspicious thing for money according to narad puran

भगवान व‌िष्‍णु के परम भक्त और पूरी सृष्ट‌ि में धर्म, ज्ञान और सूचना का आदान-प्रदान करने वाले नारद मुन‌ि ने अपने पुराण नारद पुराण में मनुष्यों के ल‌िए ऐसे 9 कर्मों और आदतों का ज‌िक्र क‌िया है ज‌िनसे मनुष्य न‌िश्च‌ित ही दुख को प्राप्त करता है और उसे आर्थ‌िक परेशान‌ियों से भी गुजरना पड़ता है। यह नौ चीजें ऐसी हैं जो न स‌िर्फ इस लोक में बल्क‌ि परलोक जाने पर भी मनुष्य को कष्ट देती हैं। इसल‌िए इन 9 बातों से दूर रहना चाह‌िए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

narad puran shastra puran

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

साल की पहली एकादशी, जान‌िए इस व्रत के फायदे

story and importance of putrada ekadashi 2017
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये 9 आपके जीवन से शुभ चीजों को छीन लेती हैं, इनसे बचने का 1 आसान उपाय जान‌िए

9 inauspicious thing according to narad puran
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सुहागरात में दुल्हन दूध का ग‌िलास लेकर इसल‌िए आती है दूल्हे के पास

why bride give milk to groom on wedding night
  • शुक्रवार, 9 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

ये 9 आपके जीवन से शुभ चीजों को छीन लेती हैं, इनसे बचने का 1 आसान उपाय जान‌िए

9 inauspicious thing according to narad puran
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

काम के ब‌िना मोक्ष संभव नहीं, आख‌िर क्यों

why sex is important for moksha
  • शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

काम पीड़ित होकर नारद ने किया ऐसा काम विष्णु भी हैरान रह गए

narad story in puran
  • गुरुवार, 15 मई 2014
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿