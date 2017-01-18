आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

नौकरी करने वालों के ल‌िए बड़े काम की है ये 5 बातें, जरूर पढ़ें

+बाद में पढ़ें

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 04:01 PM IST
5 tips to get stability in job according to astrology

घर गृहस्‍थी और पर‌िवार को चलाने के ल‌िए हर क‌िसी को पैसे की जरुरत होती है इसके ‌ल‌‌िए आप कोई व्यवसाय करते हैं या फ‌िर नौकरी। अगर आपकी नौकरी सरकारी है तब थोड़ी सुरक्षा ज्यादा रहती है क्योंक‌ि यहां आपको नौकरी से न‌िकाले जाने की संभावना कम रहती है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sun remedy job tips astrology

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Viewed

जब बुरे सपने आएं तो अशुभ फल से बचने के ल‌िए करें ये काम

narad puran bad dream remedy
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस साल 10 वीं या 12 वीं की परीक्षा देनी है तो नारद पुराण की यह बातें याद कर लें, अच्छे पर‌िणाम आएंगे

narad puran tips for students
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये देवी देवता पी जाते हैं शराब, आख‌िर क्या है राज

mystery behind god and goddess drinking wine
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

ये देवी देवता पी जाते हैं शराब, आख‌िर क्या है राज

mystery behind god and goddess drinking wine
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जब बुरे सपने आएं तो अशुभ फल से बचने के ल‌िए करें ये काम

narad puran bad dream remedy
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सुबह घर से न‌िकलते समय बस इसे देख लें, द‌िन बन जाएगा

make your day profitable with this tips
  • मंगलवार, 13 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿