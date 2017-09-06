Download App
teachersday teachersday

बाल कटवाने के लिए शुभ होते हैं ये 2 दिन, हर तरफ से बरसता है पैसा

किरण सिंह

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 09:54 AM IST
Wednesday and Friday are auspicious or subh for haircut

अधिकतर लोग दिन देखकर अपने बाल कटवाते हैं। जिसमें मंगलवार, गुरुवार और शनिवार को बाल और नाखून काटने से बचते हैं। वहीं रविवार को बाल कटवाने के हिसाब से शुभ मानते हैं। ये सही भी है कुछ दिन ऐसे होते हैं, जिसमें बाल कटवाना और नाखून काटना अशुभ होता है, लेकिन इन सबके लिए 4 दिन नहीं बल्कि‌ 2 दिन ही शुभ होते हैं। 

सिर्फ इन 3 कारणों से जिंदगी में आते हैं अजनबी लोग, चंद पलों की होती है मुलाकात

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

सूर्यग्रहणः आज रात 5 घंटें तक भूलकर भी न करें ये काम, जिंदगी पर लग सकता है 'ग्रहण'

Solar eclipse 2017 do not do these things during surya grahan or Solar eclipse
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

आधी रात आसमान होगा रोशन, किस्मत चमका देगा 5 रुपए के सिक्के का ये उपाय

meteor shower can shine your luck
  • शनिवार, 12 अगस्त 2017
  • +

24 घंटे में घर से भाग जाएंगी नकारात्मक शक्तियां, 1 गिलास से करें ये उपाय

these tips can remove negative powers from your home
  • शनिवार, 29 जुलाई 2017
  • +

सिर्फ इन 3 कारणों से जिंदगी में आते हैं अजनबी लोग, चंद पलों की होती है मुलाकात

know means when you meet unknown person
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
a journalist and a poet raghuvir sahay
काव्य चर्चा

रघुवीर सहाय: ख़बरों को कविता में पिरोने वाला कवि

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Ghazal
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. नसीमा निशा कह रही हैं, मज़हब पहरेदार कहां है?

