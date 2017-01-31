बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देवी सरस्वती को प्रिय है यह पांच चीजें, विद्या और ज्ञान के लिए करें भेंट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Festivals
›
offer this five thing to devi saraswati
{"_id":"5890acee4f1c1b981de81181","slug":"offer-this-five-thing-to-devi-saraswati","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u200c\u093f\u092f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u200c\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:06 PM IST
ज्ञान और बुद्धि की देवी सरस्वती से अगर आप भी ज्ञान और अच्छी याददाश्त पाना चाहते हैं तो सरस्वती पूजा यानी बसंत पंचमी के दिन आपको देवी सरस्वती की पूजा करते समय कुछ खास बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए और पूजा में देवी सरस्वती की प्रिय 5 वस्तु भेंट करनी चाहिए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589044a24f1c1b7c3de81ce0","slug":"tips-for-happy-married-life-in-indian-mythology","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
{"_id":"587614864f1c1be165baa1d0","slug":"importance-of-til-and-khichdi-in-makar-sankranti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u200c\u093f\u091a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
{"_id":"585df2cf4f1c1bf248e3bf7a","slug":"safla-ekadashi-vrat-katha-and-importance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u200c\u093f \u092f\u0939 \u090f\u0915\u093e\u0926\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58906a654f1c1b313de81b37","slug":"basantpanchmi-story-about-saraswati-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0939 \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"589044a24f1c1b7c3de81ce0","slug":"tips-for-happy-married-life-in-indian-mythology","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
{"_id":"578488534f1c1b0f7913dcfd","slug":"story-about-kalidas-and-devi-saraswati","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u092d\u200c\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"062472d93d1685562e88d58a35bf4a5b","slug":"saraswati-poojan-vidhi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top