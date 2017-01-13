आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

मकर संक्रांत‌ि पर पतंगबाजी और गंगा स्नान की परंपरा इस तरह शुरु हुई

+बाद में पढ़ें

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 04:56 PM IST
makar sankranti ganga snan and kite contest story

मकर संक्रांत‌ि का त्योहार पूरे देश में बहुत ही उत्साह उल्लास और श्रद्धा से मनाया जाता है। इस मौके पर देश के कई भागों में खेल और प्रत‌ियोग‌िताओं का आयोजन होता है इनमें पतंग उड़ाने की परंपरा बहुत ही प्रचीन है। इस त्योहार में गंगा स्‍नान की भी बड़ी मान्यता है। और सबसे बड़ी बात यह है क‌ि इनका पौराण‌िक कथाओं से बड़ा गहरा नाता है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ganga snan makar sankranti

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

Most Viewed

मकर संक्रांत‌ि के द‌िन त‌िल और ख‌िचड़ी खाने की परंपरा क्यों है?

importance of til and khichdi in makar sankranti
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इसल‌िए लोहड़ी में गजक, मूंगफली और रेवर‌‌ियां अग्न‌ि में डालते हैं और खाते हैं

lohri festival myths and story
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जो व्यक्त‌ि यह एकादशी करते हैं, उनका जीवन सफल और कामयाब हो जाता है

safla ekadashi vrat katha and importance
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

मकर राश‌ि में आ रहे हैं सूर्य,अगले एक महीने इन 4 राश‌ियों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान

makar sankranti effects on your zodiac sign
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मकर संक्रांत‌ि के द‌िन त‌िल और ख‌िचड़ी खाने की परंपरा क्यों है?

importance of til and khichdi in makar sankranti
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मकर संक्रांत‌ि के द‌िन अपनी राश‌ि के अनुसार करें दान, पाएं ग्रह दोष से मुक्त‌ि

makar sankranti daan according zodiac sign
  • गुरुवार, 14 जनवरी 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

﻿