मकर संक्रांतिः स्नान, ध्यान के बाद किया दान
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 09:37 PM IST
Photo Credit: संजय लाेचन पांडेय, अमर उजाला कानपुर
मकर संक्रांति पर हजारों की संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा में डुबकी लगाई। पूजा-अर्चना के बाद गरीबों को धन और खिचड़ी दान की। मंदिरों में भी भक्तों की भीड़ रही। इस पावन मौके पर पूरे कानपुर शहर में जगह-जगह पर खिचड़ी वितरण किया गया। पर्व पर गंगा बैराज में महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी प्रखर जी महाराज ने शिष्यों के साथ बैराज के पास गंगा में डुबकी लगाई।
