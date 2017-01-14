आपका शहर Close

मकर संक्रांतिः स्नान, ध्यान के बाद किया दान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 09:37 PM IST
makar sankranti celebration in kanpur

मकर संक्रांति पर हजारों की संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा में डुबकी लगाई। पूजा-अर्चना के बाद गरीबों को धन और खिचड़ी दान की। मंदिरों में भी भक्तों की भीड़ रही। इस पावन मौके पर पूरे कानपुर शहर में जगह-जगह पर खिचड़ी वितरण किया गया। पर्व पर गंगा बैराज में महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी प्रखर जी महाराज ने शिष्यों के साथ बैराज के पास गंगा में डुबकी लगाई। 

﻿