इसलिए लोहड़ी में गजक, मूंगफली और रेवरियां अग्नि में डालते हैं और खाते हैं
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 05:32 PM IST
हर साल 13 जनवरी को सूर्य के उत्तरायण होने की खुशी में लोहड़ी का त्योहार मनाया जाता है। इस त्योहार के पीछे कई कारण हैं लेकिन इस पर्व में गजक, मूंगफली और रेवरियां अग्नि में डालने की परंपरा के पीछे एक ही मान्यता सामने आती है। अगर आप इसका कारण जानेंगे तो आप भी इस परंपरा को बड़े ही उत्साह से मनाएंगे।
शुक्रवार, 9 दिसंबर 2016
