मकर संक्रांति के दिन तिल और खिचड़ी खाना जरूरी क्यों होता है?
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 10:05 AM IST
मकर संक्रांति का त्योहार पूरे भारत में मनाया जाता है भले ही अलग-अलग प्रांतों में इसके नाम अलग हों और इसकी मान्यताएं अगल हों। लेकिन कुछ चीजें इस त्योहार से ऐसे जुड़ी हैं जिन्हें पूरा देश मानता है और वह है मकर संक्रांति के दिन प्रातः स्नान दान और तिल का सेवन। इस दिन लोग नए चावल से बनी खिचड़ी और तिल से बनी चीज जरूर खाते हैं आइये जानें इसके पीछे क्या कारण है।
