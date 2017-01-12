आपका शहर Close

मकर संक्रांत‌ि के द‌िन त‌िल और ख‌िचड़ी खाना जरूरी क्यों होता है?

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 10:05 AM IST
importance of til and khichdi in makar sankranti

मकर संक्रांत‌ि का त्योहार पूरे भारत में मनाया जाता है भले ही अलग-अलग प्रांतों में इसके नाम अलग हों और इसकी मान्यताएं अगल हों। लेक‌िन कुछ चीजें इस त्‍योहार से ऐसे जुड़ी हैं ज‌िन्हें पूरा देश मानता है और वह है मकर संक्रांत‌ि के द‌िन प्रातः स्नान दान और त‌िल का सेवन। इस द‌िन लोग नए चावल से बनी ख‌िचड़ी और त‌िल से बनी चीज जरूर खाते हैं आइये जानें इसके पीछे क्या कारण है।

