बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईद-उल-जुहाः बकरीद कल, जानिए क्यों इस दिन दी जाती है कुर्बानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Festivals
›
bakra eid 2017 or eid-ul-adha celebration on 2 september and its importance
{"_id":"59a9072d4f1c1b49738b4a51","slug":"bakra-eid-2017-or-eid-ul-adha-celebration-on-2-september-and-its-importance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0926-\u0909\u0932-\u091c\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0903 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 12:44 PM IST
ईद-उल-फितर के करीब दो महीने के बाद ईद-उल-अजहा का त्योहार मनाया जाता है। यह इस्लाम धर्म को मानने वालों के लिए प्रमुख त्योहार है जिसे बकरीद के नाम से जाना जाता है। इस साल यह त्योहार 2 सितंबर यानि कल मनाई जाएगी। बकरीद के दिन मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोग मस्जिद में ईद की नमाज अदा करने के बाद कुर्बानी देते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a3f9564f1c1b12758b45c1","slug":"mahalakshmi-vrat-know-about-worship-time-of-maa-laxmi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0903 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
{"_id":"59a0ff054f1c1bdd458b480c","slug":"rishi-panchami-on-26-august-2017-and-know-about-all-story-of-saptrishi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0937\u093f \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 : \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u090b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
{"_id":"5986a86d4f1c1b8e1d8b47d5","slug":"raksha-bandhan-2017-raksha-bandhan-muhurat-date-and-time-and-chandra-grahan-or-moon-eclipse","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a82c474f1c1b5a738b497d","slug":"300-kg-goat-sultan-worth-rs-11-lakh-ready-for-sell-in-delhi-for-eid-al-adha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 11 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 10 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!