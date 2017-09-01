Download App
ईद-उल-जुहाः बकरीद कल, जानिए क्यों इस दिन दी जाती है कुर्बानी

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 12:44 PM IST
bakra eid 2017 or eid-ul-adha celebration on 2 september and its importance

ईद-उल-फितर के करीब दो महीने के बाद ईद-उल-अजहा का त्योहार मनाया जाता है। यह इस्लाम धर्म को मानने वालों के लिए प्रमुख त्योहार है जिसे बकरीद के नाम से जाना जाता है। इस साल यह त्योहार 2 सितंबर यानि कल मनाई जाएगी। बकरीद के दिन मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोग मस्जिद में ईद की नमाज अदा करने के बाद कुर्बानी देते हैं। 

