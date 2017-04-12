बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेरोजगारों की टेंशन खत्म, अब सरकार देगी भत्ता, बस पूरी करनी होंगी ये 5 शर्तें
यदि आप भी बेरोजगार हैं और काम नहीं मिल रहा तो अब सरकार आपकी टेंशन कम करने वाली है। आपको घर बैठे भत्ता मिलेगा वो भी इसी साल से। पहली बार सरकार बेरोजगारी भत्ता देने जा रही है।
आइए जानते हैं किसे, कैसे और कब से ये भत्ता मिलेगा-
