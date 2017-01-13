बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: NIT के लापता 4 छात्रों में से दो के शव मिले, जानवरों ने नोच खाया चेहरा व हाथ
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 04:03 PM IST
Photo Credit: भूपेंद्र राणा, जय कुमार
एनआईटी हमीरपुर के लापता हुए चार छात्रों में से दो के शव बरामद कर लिए गए हैं। यह सभी हिमाचल के मंडी जिले में स्थित के शिकारी देवी मंदिर के लिए घूमने निकले थे। छह जनवरी के बाद इनसे संपर्क नहीं हो पाया। जिन युवकों के शव बरामद हुए हैं उनके नाम अक्षय और नवनीत हैं। शिकारी देवी से तीन किमी पीछे सगरेला के पास अक्षय का शव बरामद हुआ है।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
