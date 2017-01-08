आपका शहर Close

जानलेवा हुई बर्फ, अब तक दो लोगों की मौत, लाखों की संपत्ति तबाह

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 07:36 PM IST
Two Killed in Heavy Snowfall in Himachal.

हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी अब जानलेवा हो गई है। अब तक दो लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं, लाखों की संपत्ति तबाह भी हो चुकी है। शिमला और चंबा में बर्फबारी के कारण दो लोगों की जान चली गई है।

shimla news himachal news

