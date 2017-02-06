बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें:150 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी कार, तीन की मौके पर मौत
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 08:05 PM IST
हिमाचल के सिरमौर जिले में चौपाल-रोनहाट सड़क मार्ग पर सोमवार दोपहर एक अल्टो कार अनियंत्रित होकर लगभग 150 फुट गहरी खाई में गिर गई। हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि एक ही परिवार के चार सदस्य घायल हो गए। इनमें तीन बच्चे और उनका पिता शामिल है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। दुर्घटना की वजह चालक की लापरवाही बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाही से वाहन चलाने का मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
