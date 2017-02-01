बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस हिमाचली जांबाज से डर गए पाकिस्तानी, देने लगे मारने की धमकी
Threatenings To HP Police Head Constable Manoj Thakur.
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:50 PM IST
कश्मीर मसले पर पाक को खरी खरी सुनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर छाने वाले इस हिमाचल पुलिस के जवान से पाकिस्तानी डरे हुए हैं। कुछ लोगों ने तो इस जवान को जान से मारने तक की धमकी दे डाली है। आइए जानते हैं क्या है पूरा मामला-
