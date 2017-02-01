आपका शहर Close

इस हिमाचली जांबाज से डर गए पाकिस्तानी, देने लगे मारने की धमकी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:50 PM IST
Threatenings To HP Police Head Constable Manoj Thakur.

कश्मीर मसले पर पाक को खरी खरी सुनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर छाने वाले इस हिमाचल पुलिस के जवान से पाकिस्तानी डरे हुए हैं। कुछ लोगों ने तो इस जवान को जान से मारने तक की धमकी दे डाली है। आइए जानते हैं क्या है पूरा मामला-

