मैदान में फाड़कर फेंक दिए 500-1000 के पुराने नोट, लोगों में मारामारी
{"_id":"586bad334f1c1b1c7e158f69","slug":"thousand-of-old-currency-notes-found-at-dhalpur-ground-kullu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u090f 500-1000 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 12:01 AM IST
रात के अंधेरे में कोई 500-1000 रुपये के पुराने नोट फाड़कर फेंक गया। सुबह फाड़े गए नोटों का ढेर देखकर यहां लोगों में मारामारी मच गई। यह सनसनीखेज मामला हिमाचल के कुल्लू में सामने आया है। आइए जानते हैं-
