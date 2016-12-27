बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहली बर्फबारी में मस्ती करने शिमला पहुंच रहे सैलानी, देखें नजारे
Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 12:02 AM IST
क्रिसमस पर शिमला में बर्फबारी होने की खबर मिलते ही देशभर से सैलानी यहां पहुंचने लगे हैं। बर्फ की सफेद चादर के बीच मस्ती का मौका कोई छोड़ना नहीं चाहता है। आइए देखते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ नजारे-
