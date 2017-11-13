बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में खुंडियां हादसाः गाड़ी से पीछा कर पिता ने ही बस में बिठाई सिमरन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
six years girl simran crushed by a bus in kangra
{"_id":"5a09c41d4f1c1b6a678bb579","slug":"six-years-girl-simran-crushed-by-a-bus-in-kangra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e\u0903 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u093f\u092e\u0930\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:55 PM IST
खुंडियां में 6 वर्षीय मासूम सिमरन की मौत के बाद माहौल जितना हिंसक था, उतना ही मार्मिक हो गया। जैसे ही परिजनों को सिमरन के बस की चपेट में आने की सूचना मिली, वे तुरंत घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।
बेटी के शव को टायर के नीचे देख पिता रविंद्र कुमार और मां अंजु देवी बेसुध हो गए। मां अंजु देवी रो-रोकर बदहवास हो गईं। पिता रविंद्र कुमार और मां अंजु देवी को लोग गले लगाकर ढांढस बंधाने की कोशिश कर रहे थे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0977794f1c1bdb538bcd31","slug":"pradhyumn-murder-case-accused-student-changed-his-plan-minutes-before-murder-went-on-after-thinking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u0949\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u092e\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0976ba4f1c1b74698bb4d9","slug":"pradyuman-murder-accused-students-opens-up-why-his-cloth-do-not-get-blood-stains-after-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0846a44f1c1bec538bc9b7","slug":"big-news-about-coin-ban-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 10 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!