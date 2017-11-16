Download App
शिमला रेप केस: सीबीआई के हाथ लगा ये सुराग और पकड़े गए SP साहब

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 07:04 PM IST
Shimla rape murder case CBI arrested SP DW Negi

गुड़िया रेप हत्याकांड से जुड़े आरोपी सूरज की लॉकअप में हत्या के मामले में सीबीआई के हाथ ऐसा सुराग लगा कि जिससे एसपी साहब पकड़े गए। आरोपी सूरज की लॉकअप में हत्या के मामले में सीबीआई ने आईजी के बाद अब एसपी डीडब्ल्यू नेगी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सीबीआई ने रेलवे बोर्ड भवन स्थित अपनी शिमला शाखा में एसपी नेगी से लंबी पूछताछ के बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सीबीआई के मुताबिक नेगी पर लॉकअप हत्याकांड में फर्जी मामला दर्ज करवाने में शामिल होने का आरोप है। गुड़िया प्रकरण के दौरान डीडब्ल्यू नेगी शिमला जिला के एसपी थे।

Your Story has been saved!