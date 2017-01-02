बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: जब किसी ने नहीं दिया साथ तब दीपक ने कर डाले चौंकाने वाले आविष्कार
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 03:57 PM IST
आवश्यकता आविष्कार की जननी है, इसे सच कर दिखाया है ग्रेजुएट बागवान दीपक ठाकुर ने। हिमाचल के कुल्लू जिले के आनी ब्लॉक की शिल्ली पंचायत के दीपक (40) ने एक किलोमीटर ऊंची चोटी पर गांव के लिए सड़क की कोई उम्मीद न देख रोपवे बनाने की ठानी।
