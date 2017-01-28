बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए, 5 फीट बर्फ और माइनस 12 डिग्री के बीच हुई गणतंत्र परेड, तस्वीरें वायरल
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 08:41 AM IST
वैसे तो देश भर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की बड़ी धूम रही मगर देशभक्ति का असली जज्बा इन जवानों ने पेश किया। जहां जिंदगी दम तोड़ने लगती है वहां इन जवानों ने परेड कर देशभक्ति की मिसाल कायम कर दी। अब ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं।
