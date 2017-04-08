बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिक्षा विभाग में निकली छप्पर फाड़ कर नौकरियां, 3000 पदों पर भर्ती
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 11:31 PM IST
चुनावी साल में हिमाचल सरकार शिक्षा विभाग में 3000 युवाओं को नौकरी देने जा रही है। प्रारंभिक शिक्षा निदेशालय ने विभिन्न श्रेणियों के शिक्षकों के तीन हजार पद भरने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।
