धवन की ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी, सर्विसेज को दी करारी शिकस्त

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, धर्मशाला

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:02 AM IST
ranji tournament: delhi teams beat services

एचपीसीए स्टेडियम धर्मशाला में नॉर्थ जोन टी-20 के खेले गए पहले मैच में दिल्ली की टीम ने सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन के ताबड़तोड़ नाबाद 82 रनों की बदौलत सर्विसेज की टीम को 6 विकेट से हरा दिया। जबकि दूसरे मैच में पंजाब ने हिमाचल को 23 रनों से मात दी। 

ranji tournament: delhi teams beat services ranji tournament

