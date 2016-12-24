बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धर्मशाला रैली में मोदी पर गरजे राहुल गांधी, किए 10 बड़े हमले
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 06:45 PM IST
धर्मशाला रैली में एक बार फिर राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर जमकर हमला बोला। उन्होंने एक एक कर मोदी सरकार के 10 कारनामे गिना दिए। आइए जानते हैं क्या बोले राहुल गांधी-
