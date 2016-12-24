बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचली नृत्य देख मंच छोड़ कलाकारों के संग थिरके राहुल गांधी, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
Rahul Gandhi Dance on Himachali Nati at Dharamshala Rally.
{"_id":"585e65814f1c1ba107e3b5dc","slug":"rahul-gandhi-dance-on-himachali-nati-at-dharamshala-rally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0943\u0924\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 05:46 PM IST
राहुल गांधी को रैली में पहुंचे अभी चंद मिनट ही हुए थे कि स्टेज के सामने पहाड़ी कलाकारों को देख वे जोश से भर उठे। फिर क्या था राहुल मंच छोड़ डांस करने लगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585d563f4f1c1ba107e3acc1","slug":"rahul-gandhi-almora-rally-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940? \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"585d5d094f1c1b3d77e39432","slug":"rahul-gandhi-rally-at-dhramshala-bjp-will-submit-chargesheet-at-shimla","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u200c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0927\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f: \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585d6c864f1c1b3e4de3a6b5","slug":"tension-in-two-groups-at-nahan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0915-\u092c\u0927\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top