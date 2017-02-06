बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटे की मौत के 3 दिन बाद आई ऐसी खबर कि फूट-फूट कर रोए मां-बाप
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 10:28 AM IST
तीन दिन पहले हुई बेटे की मौत के बाद मातम में बैठे माता पिता को ऐसी खबर मिली कि दोनों फूट फूट कर रोने लगे। खबर ऐसी थी जिसे जानकर हर कोई रोने को मजबूर हो गया। आप भी ये खबर सुनकर रो देंगे।
