यहां सिर्फ एक श्रद्धालु ही लगा पाया आस्था की डुबकी, बाकी सभी डरे, तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 12:00 AM IST
मकर संक्रांति पर देशभर में भले ही करोड़ों लोगों ने आस्था की डुबकी लगाई हो, लेकिन इस पवित्र स्थल पर सिर्फ एक शख्स ही डुबकी लगाने की हिम्मत दिखा पाया। बाकी सभी बिना स्नान किए ही वापस लौट गए। कई लोगों ने कोशिश भी की लेकिन पानी में उतरने से पहले ही उनकी हिम्मत जवाब दे गई। आइए जानते हैं क्यों-
