आंकड़े हैं ग्वाह, कंप्यूटर-इंटरनेट इस्तेमाल में इस राज्य के बहुत बुरे हाल
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 02:42 PM IST
इस राज्य में कंप्यूटर या लैपटॉप पर इंटरनेट सेवाओं का इस्तेमाल बेहद कम हो रहा है। प्रदेश में कुल 8.4 प्रतिशत घरों में कंप्यूटर या लैपटॉप हैं, जिसमें से महज 2.8 प्रतिशत ही इंटरनेट इस्तेमाल करते हैं। यह अनुपात राष्ट्रीय औसत से भी कम है।
