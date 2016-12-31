बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी: राहत देने आ रही है ये नई स्कीम, बैंक-एटीएम भी नहीं जाना होगा
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 12:00 AM IST
500 और एक हजार के नोट बंद होने से अब आम जनता को परेशानी नहीं होगी। उन्हें अब पैसों के लिए बैंक या एटीएम की लाइन में भी नहीं लगना होगा। सरकार इसके लिए नई योजना ला रही है। आइए जानते हैं-
