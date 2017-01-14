बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बर्फबारी का कहर: मंदिर को निकले थे दोनों दोस्त, देखिए किस हालत में लौटे
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 10:28 PM IST
शिकारी देवी मंदिर को माथा टेकने निकले दोनों दोस्त आधे रास्ते में ही बर्फबारी के कहर के आगे हार गए। करीब 25 घंटे के पैदल सफर के बाद इनके शव वापस लाए जा सके हैं। हिमाचल के जिला मंडी के जंजैहली से करीब 17 किलोमीटर दूर शिकारी देवी मंदिर की पहाड़ी के लिए जाने वाले रास्ते में सात से आठ फीट तक बर्फ में पैदल चलकर रेस्क्यू टीमों ने एनआईटी छात्रों के शवों को डंडों के सहारे जंजैहली तक पहुंचाया।
