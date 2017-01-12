बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल में बर्फबारी का कहर, 6 दिन में 12 की मौत, 4 छात्र भी फंसे
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 09:41 PM IST
हिमाचल में कड़ाके की ठंड जानलेवा होती जा रही है। पिछले छह दिनों में 12 लोगों की जान चली गई है। छह लोगों की मौत बर्फ में फंसने और हादसों की वजह से जबकि छह लोगों की मौत बर्फीले क्षेत्रों में कोयले की अंगीठी से निकली गैस से हुई है। जनजातीय जिला लाहौल स्पीति के लोट गांव में एक युवक की कोयले की अंगीठी से निकली गैस से मौत हो गई।
