बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मस्ती करने निकले छात्रों को मिली खौफनाक मौत, लाशें देख रेस्क्यू टीमें भी कांपी, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
NIT Student Found Dead in Snowfall at Shikari Devi, live Photos.
{"_id":"58790b054f1c1b5724ba7d18","slug":"nit-student-found-dead-in-snowfall-at-shikari-devi-live-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 12:02 AM IST
बर्फबारी में मस्ती करने की जिद हिमाचल के एनआईटी हमीरपुर के एमबीए छात्रों को खौफनाक मौत दे गई। 7 फीट बर्फ के बीच छात्रों की लाशें ऐसी हालत में मिली कि रेस्क्यू टीमें भी कांप गई। कई दिन से लापता छात्रों में से एक का आधा शव जानवर खा चुके थे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5878ac9f4f1c1bab78ba9dcd","slug":"two-student-dead-body-recovered-out-of-4-missing-nit-hamirpur-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 NIT \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091a \u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"58789a0c4f1c1b7840ba933d","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-sensation-claim-to-expose-scam-of-billions-of-ration-in-indian-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"587876754f1c1b577fbab05e","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-sensational-exposures-in-talk-to-wife-sharmila-audio-clip-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5878ac9f4f1c1bab78ba9dcd","slug":"two-student-dead-body-recovered-out-of-4-missing-nit-hamirpur-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 NIT \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091a \u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"587865664f1c1b577fbaaf8e","slug":"15-feet-snow-on-the-way-to-shirgul-mahadev-temple-in-sirmour-himachal-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 15 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top