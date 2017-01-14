आपका शहर Close

मस्ती करने निकले छात्रों को मिली खौफनाक मौत, लाशें देख रेस्‍क्यू टीमें भी कांपी, तस्वीरें

बिंदर ठाकुर/अमर उजाला, गोहर (मंडी)

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 12:02 AM IST
NIT Student Found Dead in Snowfall at Shikari Devi, live Photos.

बर्फबारी में मस्ती करने की जिद हिमाचल के एनआईटी हमीरपुर के एमबीए छात्रों को खौफनाक मौत दे गई। 7 फीट बर्फ के बीच छात्रों की लाशें ऐसी हालत में मिली कि रेस्‍क्यू टीमें भी कांप गई। कई दिन से लापता छात्रों में से एक का आधा शव जानवर खा चुके थे।

सेना का मरहम

हर आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर लगेगी शिकायत पेटिका: सेना प्रमुख

army chief statement over soldiers video

बर्फ में दबे मिले NIT के लापता छात्रों के शव, जानवरों ने नोच खाया चेहरा व हाथ

Two student dead body recovered out of 4 missing NIT Hamirpur students
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

BSF जवान तेज बहादुर ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा, हैरान होंगे अफसर

bsf jawan tej bahadur yadav sensation claim to expose scam of billions of ration in indian army
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

BSF जवान तेजबहादुर ने फिर किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, पत्नी के होश उड़े

bsf jawan tej bahadur sensational exposures in talk to wife sharmila, audio clip viral
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बर्फ में दबे मिले NIT के लापता छात्रों के शव, जानवरों ने नोच खाया चेहरा व हाथ

Two student dead body recovered out of 4 missing NIT Hamirpur students
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
﻿