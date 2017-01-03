बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए, न्यू ईयर का जश्न कैसे बना स्पेशल, बर्फबारी में झूम रहे सभी
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 12:03 AM IST
बरसों बाद क्रिसमस की तरह न्यू ईयर पर भी बर्फबारी का तोहफा क्या मिला कि हजारों सैलानी शिमला पहुंच गए। नए साल की शाम भी शिमला के साथ लगते इलाकों में बर्फ की सफेद चादर बिछ गई। न्यू ईयर पर शिमला पहुंचे सैलानियों के लिए ये किसी तोहफे से कम नहीं था।
