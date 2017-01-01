बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: नए साल के जश्न में डूबा हिमाचल, हर तरफ मस्ती और धमाल
{"_id":"5867e45c4f1c1bd606eebec8","slug":"new-year-2017-celebrations-in-himachal-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 12:04 AM IST
साल 2016 को अलविदा कहने और 2017 का स्वागत करने के लिए हिल्स क्वीन शिमला में जमकर जश्न मनाया गया। रिज मैदान और मालरोड सहित शहर के बाजारों, होटलों और रेस्तरां में शनिवार शाम जश्न का माहौल रहा। न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के लिए शहर में जगह-जगह पार्टियां की गईं। शनिवार को दोपहर बाद रिज मैदान और मालरोड पर तिल धरने की भी जगह नहीं रही। स्थानीय लोगों के अलावा भारी संख्या में बाहरी राज्यों के सैलानी नए साल का इस्तकबाल करने के लिए रिज और मालरोड पहुंचे। बर्फ के दीदार की चाह लिए शिमला आए सैलानियों ने छराबड़ा, कुफरी और नारकंडा का रुख किया। देर रात तक सैलानी शहर में नाचते गाते रहे।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
