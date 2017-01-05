बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बस चालक की बेटी ने रच दिया इतिहास, भावुक कर देगी इनकी कहानी
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 12:00 PM IST
कहते हैं हौंसले बुलंद हों तो मंजिलें अपने आप मिल जाती हैं। बस चालक की बेटी की एक जिद्द ने उसकी जिंदगी बदल दी। जिला स्तर पर सोना जीतने वाली हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी जिले की कुसुम ठाकुर ने एक फिर बिना कोच और सुविधाओं के पथरीले रास्तों पर प्रेक्टिस कर मैदान मार लिया है। चोटिल होने के बावजूद 100 मीटर की रेस में सभी धावकों को पछाड़ते हुए प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया है। कुछ ही देर बाद वह मैदान में 400 मीटर की रेस के लिए उतर गई। इस रेस में कुसुम ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया। मौका था नेशनल युवा कोआपरेटिव सोसायटी (एनवाईसीएस) के तत्वावधान में पड्डल मैदान में जर्नी फॉर ग्लोरी दौड़ प्रतियोगिता का।
