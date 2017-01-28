बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिमला के एक सरकारी स्कूल में लगी आग, लाखों का नुकसान, तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 09:15 AM IST
राजधानी के खलीनी के हाई स्कूल भवन में वीरवार आधी रात को आग भड़क गई। इससे ऊपरी मंजिल के दो क्लास रूम जल गए। आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही छोटा शिमला, माल रोड और बालूगंज फायर स्टेशन से एक वाटर टेंडर और दो क्यूआरवी के साथ पहुंचे 17 जवानों ने लोगों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया और साथ लगने कमरों को जलने से बचा लिया।
