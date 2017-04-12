बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां बन रहा है कंगना के सपनों का घर, पहली बार सामने आई तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 03:56 PM IST
कामयाबी की बुलंदी पर पहुंचने वाली बॉलीवुड क्वीन कंगना रणौत अब अपने सपनों का घर तैयार कर रही है। यह घर मुंबई में नही बल्कि कहीं और बन रहा है। यही नहीं घर का काम 70 फीसदी तक पूरा भी हो चुका है। आइए देखते हैं-
