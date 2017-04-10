बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डाक विभाग में निकली बंपर नौकरियां, 391 पदों पर हो रही है भर्ती
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:13 AM IST
डाक विभाग में बंपर भर्तियां होने जा रही हैं। 10वीं पास युवा इन पदों के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख दो मई रखी गई है। आइए हम आपको बताते हैं इन पदों के लिए कब और कैसे आवेदन कर सकते हैं-
