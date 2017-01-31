सेना की छावनी में IS के झंडे, तीन बम धमाकों की धमकी, सीएम ने दिए जांच के आदेश
देश के एकमात्र 14 गोरखा ट्रेनिंग सेंटर से सटे छावनी क्षेत्र सबाथू में जगह जगह आईएसआईएस के काले झंडे और भारत से लेकर नेपाल तक तीन धमाकों के फतवा चस्पां होने से सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के कान खड़े हो गए हैं। वहीं, सीएम वीरभद्र सिंह ने मामले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि जरूरत पड़ी तो केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसियों से भी मदद ली जाएगी। यह मामला गंभीर है और सरकार कोई लापरवाही नहीं बरतेगी।
