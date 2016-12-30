बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकार ने कर्मचारियों को दिए कई तोहफे, डीए-भत्ते देने को मंजूरी
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 12:01 AM IST
वीरभद्र सरकार ने नए साल से पहले ही लाखों कर्मचारियों को कई तोहफे दे दिए हैं। सरकार ने डीए, भत्तों आदि की मांगों को मान लिया है। आइए जानते हैं सीएम की अध्यक्षता में हुई जेसीसी की बैठक में क्या क्या फैसले लिए गए-
